Selfie, Biometric Attendance for Nashik Municipal Teachers | Representative image

In the new academic year, students of the municipality will be given lessons through smart boards with the latest technology. Also, the selfie and biometric system will be started for teachers' attendance, announced BT Patil, Education Officer, Nashik Municipal Corporation.

A pre-school preparation workshop for the year 2024-25 was conducted at Kalidas Kala Mandir on Wednesday (June 12) for all Centre Heads, Principals, and Teachers of the Municipal Education Department. Patil was speaking at that time. On this occasion, 840 teachers from the education department were present.

Municipal Education Officer Bapusaheb Patil has given suggestions that teachers should work towards the betterment of students and their respective schools.

A pre-school preparation workshop for municipal teachers was held at Kalidas Kalamandir on Wednesday (Dec. 12). He was talking at that time. Including all centre heads, principals, 840 teachers were present. Guidance was given on how to effectively implement the various works to be done from the coming academic year. At the time, Patil announced biometric and selfie attendance for the teachers.

"The number of students in municipal schools is increasing to a great extent and school attendance should be 100 percent. Everyone should remember that it is the responsibility of all teachers to provide quality education to them. All schools have now become smart schools. The smart school is going to be used to speed up education, for the overall development of students. In the coming academic year, every teacher should prepare all kinds of planning before teaching. He gave suggestions that teaching will be effective," he added.

During the last academic year, four schools of the Nashik Municipal Corporation Education Department received state-level awards under the campaign "Chief Minister My School Beautiful School." Education Officer BT Patil appealed to make conscious efforts so that 10 to 15 schools will get awards in the coming academic year as well.