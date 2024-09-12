 Good News: Pune Set to Receive Two New Vande Bharat Trains
These new services will enhance travel options for passengers on routes linking Kolhapur, Hubli, and Pune.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 06:29 PM IST
In a major boost to railway connectivity in the Pune region, the Railway Board has announced the introduction of two new eight-coach Vande Bharat trains, including Pune-Hubli and Kolhapur-Pune. While the date for the commencement of regular services is yet to be announced, sources indicate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the inaugural run of these Vande Bharat trains on September 16 via video link from Ahmedabad. These new services will enhance travel options for passengers on routes linking Kolhapur, Hubli, and Pune.

Details about both routes

The Kolhapur-Pune Vande Bharat Express, an 8-coach train, will operate three days a week. The service will run on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Mondays from Kolhapur, and on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays from Pune. Train number 20673 will depart from Kolhapur at 8:15 AM, reaching Pune at 1:30 PM. The return journey, operated by train number 20674, will leave Pune at 2:15 PM and arrive in Kolhapur at 7:40 PM. The train will make stops at Miraj, Sangli, Kirloskarvadi, Karad, and Satara. Primary maintenance will be handled at Hubli.

The Hubli-Pune Vande Bharat Express, another 8-coach service, will also run three days a week. This train will operate on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays from Hubli, and on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Mondays from Pune. Train number 20669 will depart Hubli at 5:00 AM, arriving in Pune at 1:30 PM. The return service, train number 20670, will leave Pune at 2:15 PM and reach Hubli at 10:45 PM. It will stop at Dharwad, Belagavi, Miraj, Sangli, and Satara, with maintenance conducted at Hubli.

