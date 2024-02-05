Good News For Punekars! Civil Court Underground Station To Swargate Trail Run Completed |

Pune Metro on Monday completed a trial run from Civil Court underground station to Swargate station at 10:58 am, covering the distance to Swargate underground station by 11:59 am.

The entire test spanned 3.34 km, maintaining a speed of 7.5 km per hour.

The Vanaz Metro extends its route to Ruby Hall, passing through the Civil Court interchange station. This interchange station accommodates both the elevated route and the underground route, with the underground stretch continuing from Civil Court to Swargate.

The trial run marked a historic event as the metro train passed beneath the Mutha riverbed. The Pune Metro consists of two corridors, with 98% of the work completed. The upcoming operational stretch from Civil Court to Swargate will connect the central part of Pune city, providing citizens with a fast and safe urban transport option.

The trial run commenced as planned, with the metro reaching Swargate from Civil Court in less than an hour, demonstrating the efficiency of the metro network. The Pune Metro Rail Project is nearing completion, and its commercial operation is expected to commence soon, benefiting the residents of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad.