Good News! Central Railway To Operate 4 Additional Summer Special Trains From Pune To Danapur, Gorakhpur

Central Railway To Operate 4 Additional Summer Special Trains From Pune To Danapur, Gorakhpur

Central Railway has announced the operation of four additional summer special trains from Pune to Danapur and Gorakhpur to accommodate the additional passenger rush.

Pune - Danapur - Pune (2 trips)

Train no. 01147 Pune-Danapur unreserved summer special will depart from Pune at 7:55pm on June 16 and arrive at Danapur at 4:30am on the third day.

Train no. 01148 Danapur-Pune unreserved summer special will depart from Danapur at 6:30am on April 18 and arrive at Pune at 5:35pm on the next day.

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar, and Ara.

Composition: Total of 22 ICF coaches, including 20 sleeper class (unreserved) and two luggage cum guard brake vans.

Pune-Gorakhpur-Pune (2 trips)

Train no. 01151 Pune-Gorakhpur summer special will depart from Pune at 6:30am on April 16 and arrive at Gorakhpur at 2:50pm the next day.

Train no. 01152 Gorakhpur-Pune summer special will depart from Gorakhpur at 6:20pm on April 17 and arrive at Pune at 6:40am on the third day.

Halts: Hadapsar, Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangna Rani Laxmibai Jhansi Junction, Orai, Kanpur, Lucknow, Gonda, and Basti.

Composition: Total of 22 ICF coaches, including one first AC cum AC two-tier, eight AC three-tier, six sleeper class, and seven general second class, including two luggage cum guard brake vans.