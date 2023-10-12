Global India Business Forum Hosts Historic India-Africa Business Conclave |

The Global India Business Forum (GIBF) achieved a significant milestone by hosting the largest-ever India-Africa Business Conclave on October 6 and 7. The event took place at Joshi Farms and Resorts in Pune, India, and was inaugurated by Dr Neelam Gorhe, Deputy Chair of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, in the presence of ambassadors from 17 African countries and over 800 businesspeople.

During the conclave, various African ambassadors and high commissions presented business opportunities in their respective countries. Dr Gorhe highlighted Africa's status as a sought-after region teeming with untapped business potential, emphasising the role of GIBF in assisting Indian exporters, importers, traders, and entrepreneurs in exploring these opportunities.

The event featured presentations by African ambassadors, B2B meetings, and panel discussions. Dr Jitendra Joshi, Founder and President of GIBF, commended the African Union's G20 membership and underscored the conclave's importance in fostering trade partnerships, exploring export-import opportunities, and unlocking economic growth potential between India and Africa. He emphasized the mantra, "Grow Together," for future business growth between the two regions.

The GIBF's publication, The Business Tycoons, which features success stories of delegates and information about African countries, was inaugurated during the event.

The India-Africa Business Conclave reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening ties with African nations, providing a platform for fruitful dialogue, networking, and collaboration. GIBF looks forward to nurturing these partnerships in the future. The vote of thanks was delivered by Deepali Gadkari, acknowledging the valuable presence and insights of the ambassadors and the support of all participants.

