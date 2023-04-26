Genzeon's Pune team set to soar: Company to hire 100+ associates in tech and engineering roles

Genzeon, a leading provider of intelligent automation, security, compliance, cloud, and managed services for healthcare and retail markets, on Wednesday announced the opening of its second office in India, located in the thriving tech hub of Pune.

This strategic expansion aims to harness Pune's rich technology talent pool, which is supported by world-class universities and technical schools, to accelerate the development of innovative solutions in AI, machine learning, and intelligent automation.

Venkat Thumula, Founder & CEO, Genzeon, remarked, "Our expansion into Pune is a testament to our commitment to investing in global talent, supporting our rapidly growing client base, and strengthening our position as a leader in healthcare and retail technology solutions. We are confident that Pune's diverse and highly skilled talent will be a driving force behind our continued success."

Read Also UK investment minister Dominic Johnson to visit Pune

Company to hire 100+ associates in tech and engineering roles

Over the next 6 to 12 months, Genzeon expects to grow its Pune team to more than 100 associates, focusing on roles such as product engineering, product management, project management, AI, data engineering, and data science. The company also plans to hire AWS and Azure Cloud Architects and other engineering talent in the future.

This expansion also enables Genzeon to accelerate development in its Health Intelligence Platform (HiP).

As part of its commitment to attracting and retaining top talent, Genzeon offers competitive compensation and unrivaled development and learning opportunities, fostering a culture of empowerment, human connection, and accountability. By building deep partnerships with educational institutions in the Pune market, Genzeon aims to position itself as the "Destination Employer of Choice" for the region's aspiring talent.

To ensure seamless integration with its existing operations and overall company culture, Genzeon will maintain a strong focus on its core values and mission, which is to "Advance highly effective, secure, and innovative technology solutions for healthcare and retail clients." The new Pune office will be equipped with world-class infrastructure and technology to create an exceptional experience for employees and clients, adhering to the best practice security and data privacy standards.

Actively engaging with local universities

Genzeon's expansion in Pune will not only strengthen its relationships with current clients but also create new opportunities for innovation and collaboration. The company is actively engaging with local universities and institutions, such as C-DAC, Dr. D.Y. Patil Institute of Management and Research and Amity University, to foster research and development in the healthcare and retail sectors.

Genzeon is a provider of IT services and solutions for the retail and healthcare industries.