Ganeshotsav 2023: Pune Mandals Granted 6 Days For Loudspeaker Usage Until Midnight

Pune District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh has issued an order extending the permissible hours for the use of loudspeakers until midnight for a total of six days during the Ganeshotsav festival, as opposed to the initially allotted five days.

This decision follows requests from Ganesha Mandals and various politicians. The extended timeframe for the utilization of loudspeakers and amplifiers is from 6 am to 12 am.

During the extensive celebrations of the 11-day-long Ganpati festival, public organizers often incorporate orchestras and cultural programs to engage devotees. These events typically run late into the night, prompting mandals to seek additional days for loudspeaker usage.

SC guidelines on the matter

As per Supreme Court guidelines, the use of loudspeakers in public places is restricted beyond 10 pm, with an exemption for 15 days, which is decided by local administration.

This year, the exempted days include Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, Dr Ambedkar Jayanti, Maharashtra Day, the six days of Ganeshotsav, two days during Navratri, Laxmi Puja during Diwali, Christmas, and December 31.

The Pune Rural Superintendent of Police has granted approval for this extension. Initially permitted until 12 midnight on September 23 (Fifth Day - Gauri Visarjan), Sunday, September 24 (Sixth Day), Tuesday, September 26 (Eighth Day), Wednesday, September 27 (Ninth Day), and Thursday, September 28 (Tenth Day - Anant Chaturdashi), the recent order now includes Monday, September 25.

