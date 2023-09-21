Pune: Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park to Soon Welcome Two Pairs of Zebras | Photo: Unsplash

Pune: In a move to enhance biodiversity at the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated the tender process to procure two pairs of zebras. The Central Zoo Authority of India (CZAI) approved this acquisition in 2022, setting the stage for a significant wildlife addition.

The process, expected to take 7-8 months, is a result of planning and preparatory measures undertaken by PMC's Garden Department. However, a previous attempt faced delays due to insufficient documentation from the involved agencies, leading to a cancellation.

Ashok Ghorpade, Chief Garden Superintendent of PMC, said, “This process will take around 7-8 months. Currently, a tender has been invited for the zebras. A year ago, we had attempted this, but the agency had incomplete documents, causing a delay in the process. Preparations have been made in the zoo to accommodate the zebras."

Dr. Rajkumar Jadhav, Director at Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park, shed light on the tendering process, mentioning, "The tender bids have been invited from animal dealers, with an estimated cost of around ₹25 lakh for one zebra. Importation could potentially involve sourcing from America or Europe, as it is currently banned in Africa, adding a layer of complexity to the acquisition. Time will be a crucial factor in this venture."

The introduction of zebras to the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park will not only be a unique spectacle for visitors but also a step towards enriching wildlife offerings and promoting conservation efforts within the region.

The PMC and the zoo authorities are working diligently to ensure the smooth progress of the tender process and the eventual successful integration of these magnificent creatures into their new habitat.