 Pune: Patient Hangs Himself At Yerwada Mental Hospital, Used Pair Of Pants To Kill Self
Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Thursday, September 21, 2023, 01:21 PM IST
Pune: Patient Hangs Himself At Yerwada Mental Hospital, Used Pair Of Pants To Kill Self | Representational Image

A patient at Yerwada Mental Hospital ended his own life by hanging, a police official said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Suraj Rajendra Kamble, aged 25.

Kamble had previously received treatment at Sassoon General Hospital before being admitted to the Regional Mental Hospital at Yerwada based on medical recommendations. The incident came to light at around 11:45am on Tuesday, as per Yerwada police station official.

According to a Yerwada police official, "The patient was discovered in barrack 7 of the Regional Mental Hospital, hanging with strips torn from a pair of pants that were fastened to a window grill. He was swiftly transported to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead."

