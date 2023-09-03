 Pune: Three Mobile Handsets Found In Yerwada Prison Complex
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Three Mobile Handsets Found In Yerwada Prison Complex

Pune: Three Mobile Handsets Found In Yerwada Prison Complex

Previous incidents of mobile sets being found within Yerawada Jail, the state's largest prison, had already prompted enhanced security measures.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 03, 2023, 11:34 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Three Mobile Handsets Found In Yerwada Prison Complex | File pic

Yerwada prison authorities have discovered three mobile handsets within the prison complex, marking a significant security breach. A case has been registered against individuals, including Niranjan alias Nilesh Balu Shinde and Mahesh Raju Pancharia. Prison Officer Sudarshan Khilare filed a complaint with the Yerwada police station after searching Shinde, revealing a mobile set, battery, and SIM card in his possession.

Previous incidents of mobile sets being found within Yerawada Jail, the state's largest prison, had already prompted enhanced security measures.

It's worth noting that in June, the Yerawada Central Jail administration implemented a smart card-based inmate calling facility for the prisoners.

Read Also
Pune: BJP Celebrates Late MP Girish Bapat's Birth Anniversary With 'Service Day' Event
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: PMRDA Commissioner Urges Students To Embrace Hard Work

Pune: PMRDA Commissioner Urges Students To Embrace Hard Work

Pune: Traffic Police Help Center Reduces Fines For 1,700 Motorists With Outstanding Penalties

Pune: Traffic Police Help Center Reduces Fines For 1,700 Motorists With Outstanding Penalties

Pune: Three Mobile Handsets Found In Yerwada Prison Complex

Pune: Three Mobile Handsets Found In Yerwada Prison Complex

Fake Army Officer Nabbed At Pune Railway Station, Posed As Officer At Red Fort On Independence Day

Fake Army Officer Nabbed At Pune Railway Station, Posed As Officer At Red Fort On Independence Day

Pune: No Water Cuts For Pune As Of Now

Pune: No Water Cuts For Pune As Of Now