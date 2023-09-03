Pune: Three Mobile Handsets Found In Yerwada Prison Complex | File pic

Yerwada prison authorities have discovered three mobile handsets within the prison complex, marking a significant security breach. A case has been registered against individuals, including Niranjan alias Nilesh Balu Shinde and Mahesh Raju Pancharia. Prison Officer Sudarshan Khilare filed a complaint with the Yerwada police station after searching Shinde, revealing a mobile set, battery, and SIM card in his possession.

Previous incidents of mobile sets being found within Yerawada Jail, the state's largest prison, had already prompted enhanced security measures.

It's worth noting that in June, the Yerawada Central Jail administration implemented a smart card-based inmate calling facility for the prisoners.

