FTII students, youths protest, express solidarity

Pune: Thousands of students and youths across Pune gathered in large numbers at Savitribai Phule Pune University late on Monday evening and condemned the JNU attack.

Since the violence attack on the JNU campus hostels, students of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, staged a protest on Sunday midnight.

The FTII students carried 'mashals' (torches) and shouted slogans against the violence, expressing solidarity with the JNU students.

“The violence at the JNU is the failure of the central government,” MP Supriya Sule said in Pune on Monday. “Poster about Yesterday AMU, Today JNU, and Tomorrow You,” and anti-BJP, anti-Modi, and -Shah slogans were shouted.

Sule was in Pune for the inauguration of former PM Chandra Shekhar statue in Maval. It was inaugurated by NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

She said, “The incident at JNU is shocking, we condemn such acts at the education hub. The central government, especially the Home ministry, must look into such incidents seriously and fix the responsibility.”

Sujit Pujari, local Sena leader, said, “We all like-minded youth organizations, along with students, themselves have pledged to fight against the violence. This is an inhuman act.

Innocent students at JNU are there for studies, not to be thrashed brutally. They exercised their freedom to express their thoughts, and such act must be handled properly.”

Meanwhile, the students linked arms and formed a human chain in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad on Monday to protest against violence in New Delhi’s JNU.