From Clean Water To Night Patrols: Aundh-Baner Residents Issue 11-Point Charter Ahead Of Pune Civic Polls | File Photo

Pune: The residents of Aundh and Baner have prepared a charter of demands ahead of the PMC election, raising key issues in the area which needs an urgent attention from the authorities. The residents claim that the area is developing at a fast pace, but it also needs redevelopment in terms of other public facilities like roads, clean public toilets, encroachment-free footpaths, better public transportation, more open green spaces, stable water supply and solid waste management.

Mayank Raut, a resident of Pashan, said, "Sometimes the water that we get in our taps is so dirty that you can see the mud settling at the bottom of the bucket. We have reached out to the ward office of our area, and it gets rectified, but then again, after a few months, the same thing happens. Clean water is a basic right, and our top demand would be a regular clean water supply."

Tanisha Sharma, a resident of Mahalunge, said, "The roads are pathetic here, and I even met with an accident while going to the office. A lot of construction work is happening in the area, and the big heavy trucks pass by, which leads to a lot of dust getting suspended in the air, which eventually makes the air polluted in that area, leading to various health issues. At night, there are no street lights in the area, and I try to leave the office early, but if I get late, it becomes a hassle as the area is not well connected to the city, and one can feel terrified due to safety reasons."

"Pune’s Aundh deserves a SMART revival! Our Aundh Vikas Mandal Manifesto demands seamless Metro-last mile shuttles along Baner-Aundh Road, clean Mula River, zero footpath encroachments in Ward 8, mini-parking hubs, and hawker zones off Wireless Colony paths and various locations. Revive green cover, ban single-use plastic and 2 times waste collection, 100% stop burning garbage, ensure 24x7 water with RWH, and de-clog Aundh traffic with smart signals and regular policing. MPs/MLAs, pledge ‘Aundh First’—humility, transparency, liveability! Vote for world-class Aundh" said Vaishali Patkar.

Girish Deshpande, another resident of Aundh, said, "Anand Park is a 60yr old layout spread over 22acres. National heroes or their families live here. RK Laxman, Gen. Naravane, Rajni Paranjpe, to name a few. The very first residents still live here! However, our locality has consistently been neglected by all elected representatives until now without exception. Most of the time, we residents take up matters to make our colony a better place to live in."

Charted demands include:

1) Provide an adequate water supply

2) Improve mobile reception

3) Provide an underground piped gas connection

4) Provide an underground optical fibre cable connection.

5) Better traffic management & parking discipline, especially at the ITI Rd-Anand Park T-junction.

6) Provide 2 speed breakers on 2Lt. Sapatnekar Marg.

7) Clear footpaths of hawkers (ITI Rd, Seasons Rd, DP Road)

8) Re-surfacing some of the roads in Aundh.

9) Increase night patrol squads in Anand Park & around to reduce crime.

10) Prune trees on 2nd Lt Sapatnekar Road for better street lighting.

11) Dedicated towing van for Anand Park & Aundh in general.