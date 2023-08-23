FPJ IMPACT: PMC Cracks Down On Littering In Kalyani Nagar |

One day after the issue of littering in Kalyani Nagar was highlighted by FPJ, the Pune Municipal Corporation sprang into action on Wednesday, taking measures against the vendors and employees associated with Cerebrum IT Park.

Under the guidance of Somnath Bankar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, disciplinary actions were initiated against shopkeepers and employees of Cerebrum IT Park who were found littering on the footpaths in front of their workplace. Civic authorities imposed fines of Rs 3000 on those responsible for this behaviour.

According to an official statement from the civic body, Health Inspector Pradip Kumar Raut and Avinash More were involved in the operation. The shop owners in question have been instructed to place dustbins in their vicinity. Additionally, the management of Cerebrum IT Park received instructions to ensure that their employees refrain from disposing of garbage outside of the designated areas.

Residents have been complaining about instances where employees of Cerebrum IT Park have been irresponsibly discarding paper cups, cigarette butts, and other waste materials on the streets and sidewalks. Some employees seem to disregard nearby dustbins, exacerbating the littering problem. This issue isn't limited to IT employees alone; residents have been highlighting that it also involves hawkers who occasionally contribute to the litter problem and employees of local pubs who discard glass bottles on footpaths, endangering pedestrians' safety.

The residents have also been speaking about the threat of the risk of vector-borne diseases due to the waste paper cups on the roads collecting stagnant water, creating ideal breeding grounds for disease-carrying mosquitoes and increasing.

In a conversation with FPJ, a local resident on Tuesday emphasized that the Kalyani Nagar residents have been actively participating in this cause, collaborating closely with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to uphold cleanliness and enhance the area's beauty. However, he lamented that the actions of a few individuals are undermining these collective efforts.

