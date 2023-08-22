Pune District Administration Gears Up For Polls 2024 | Representative Image

As the Lok Sabha general elections draw closer next year, the Pune District Administration is diligently gearing up for the polls. In a proactive move, the Central Election Commission has dispatched approximately 33,000 advanced Version 4 Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) units, including Ballot Units, Control Units, and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units, to the district.

The Pune District Administration has embarked on a preliminary inspection of these newly acquired machines. This assessment, taking place at a facility in Koregaon Park, includes a comprehensive evaluation of the machines' functionality and performance. The preliminary inspection phase, which began 15 days ago, is anticipated to conclude in the coming week.

The forthcoming year will witness both Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections. Pune district encompasses four Lok Sabha constituencies and 21 assembly constituencies, with around 7,915 polling booths. To accommodate the scale of these elections, the Central Election Commission has provided Pune district with 33,000 machines, including 8,000 ballot units, 8,000 control units, and 17,000 VVPATs.

