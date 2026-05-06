FPJ EXCLUSIVE: CP Amitesh Kumar Shares Pune Police’s Multi-Pronged Strategy To Tackle Crime | FPJ Photo

In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Pune City Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar shared key insights into the city’s law-and-order situation, ongoing crackdowns and future policing strategies. Highlighting a multi-pronged approach, from tackling illegal immigration and narcotics to enhancing women’s safety at the workplace and adopting advanced technology to curb increasing cyber crimes, Commissioner Kumar emphasised that Pune Police are committed to proactive, intelligence-based policing. He also assured citizens that sustained efforts and strong coordination with various stakeholders are already showing results, with crime rates witnessing a decline and stricter enforcement becoming the norm.

Q: Illegal immigrants, especially illegal Bangladeshis residing in Pune, have been a major issue in recent days. Police are cracking down on them in the Budhwar Peth area. What about the illegal immigrants residing in other areas across the city?

A: We have started a major drive over the last 6 months against illegal immigrants, especially Bangladeshis. I think there has been unprecedented action, as around 125 Bangladeshis have been identified in the last 6 to 8 months and have been deported. There are certain spots where they are found to be staying. For example, repeated instances of Bangladeshis have been found in Budhwar Peth. In some cases, we have also registered offences, and we are trying to trace the middlemen who are trying to bring these immigrants from across the border. We are taking very concerted action, both on the basis of intelligence as well as from verification of such suspects as individuals at such hotspots. It has implications for national security, and we are thoroughly sensitive to this issue. We assure that such concerted efforts and the success which we have achieved in the recent past would lead to further stronger action, which will eliminate the illegal immigrants menace in the city.

Q: Is there any particular group or gang involved in bringing these illegal immigrants to Pune?

A: There are no such gangs that have been traced to be operating in and around Pune or Maharashtra. Yes, there are instances of individuals found to be operating from the borders, especially the West Bengal border. However, in the absence of their full names and details, we have not had major success on that, but we are working on such middlemen and agents. We shall strike at them at an appropriate moment.

Q: What about the crime rate in the city?

A: The crime rate overall has been showing a declining trend. There are various facets of instances of crime and their management. The first and foremost being these street crimes and bodily offences, which remain a matter of priority for us. Steps ranging from visible police patrolling to identification of hotspots and vulnerable spots and manning them at vulnerable times of the day -- these are some strong and deterrent preventive actions against such habitual criminals on record, and that is the reason why we have been able to succeed in bringing down the overall crime rate. Similarly, in other offences like theft, housebreaking, and robberies, these criminals on record were identified and proceeded against in a very stringent manner, including the application of sections under the newly enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Such action has given major success. We are not only trying to detect these cases but also trying to recover property and hand it over to the victims.

Q: What is Pune Police doing for the safety of women and children?

A: Tackling crimes against women and children is one of the topmost priorities of Pune City Police. All the habitual criminals and the vulnerable hotspots in terms of such crimes have been identified, and we have taken long-term measures. For example, the 21 ghats and tekdis, which were found to be extremely vulnerable from a women’s safety point of view, have in the last year been covered under CCTV cameras. Lights have been installed, along with emergency boxes. The IP-based speakers operate from our integrated control and command centre. Taking long-term steps to ensure increased safety on a sustainable basis has been our basic principle, and we are taking all that we can to ensure that crimes against women and children are totally stopped.

Q: The incident about alleged forced religious conversion and harassment at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik grabbed headlines. Have you thought about inspections at IT companies in Pune?

A: Incidents like the one that occurred at TCS in Nashik are serious. We have been coordinating with IT companies and other multinational corporates that have a large women workforce, especially those who travel at night. We have been sensitising not only our patrolling but also the companies and HR management to ensure these women, especially while going back home at late hours, are properly escorted and have a proper transport system in place. In fact, a few days back, we had a seminar with corporates and management, and we have sensitised them about the steps they need to take under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act at the workplace. There are various issues with respect to corporations and their employees. We have told them that the police department stands with them.

Q: Cases of vehicle vandalism by minors are increasing.

A: It is a major menace in Pune, but in the last four months, there has been a reported steep decline in cases of vehicle vandalism. That is happening because of the identification of vulnerable hotspots and the identification of juveniles and other criminals loitering around at late-night hours in such localities. It is with our concerted efforts on the management of criminality in such areas that we have achieved success.

Q: What is the police doing to deal with the illegal narcotics trade?

A: A drug-free Pune is our motto, and we have initiated a drive. It ranges from very stringent action against drug peddlers and suppliers on record to chasing forward and backward links to verify the origin of such contraband. Now we are additionally identifying the consumers and taking legal action against them as well to create a strong deterrent for people to refrain from such illegalities. Open places where people used to consume drugs have been identified, properly manned, and action has been taken. Additionally, we have been engaging with college administrations, school management, as well as youth studying in schools and colleges, trying to sensitise them and involve them as partners in our endeavour to make Pune a drug-free city. We are also trying to make no-smoking zones within 100 metres of schools and colleges. Additionally, we have roped in newly elected corporators of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) under the initiative of “drug-free ward.” They act as a bridge between the police and the public. This will have a positive impact.

Q: Cybercrime cases are on the rise.

A: Yes, cybercrime is a challenge. We are training our investigation staff. We are procuring the best possible hardware and software, which will help us in the detection of such crimes. However, the volume of such complaints remains at a very, very high level, while we are committed to detecting such offences and trying to recover the best possible property and return it to the victims. However, people also have to be aware and take appropriate preventive steps to ensure that they do not fall prey to such cyber tricks.

Q: A repeat offender was the accused in the recent Nasrapur rape and murder case. How can criminals be stopped from committing crimes again and again?

A: There are multiple facets to this. One is, of course, stringent identification of such elements and taking strong deterrent action so that they understand that they would land themselves in great trouble. Secondly, the proceeds of crime and the economy -- the money which they gather from their crimes. That channel has to be broken, and we have successfully broken it. So, once it is no longer an economically profitable venture, that is another step which would prevent them from committing such crimes. Thirdly, controlling the glorification of crime and criminality -- we have to handle it in a very firm manner. Also, there are very few instances where such criminals or criminal gangs try to glorify their activities. And finally, it is about societal pressure, which needs to be there on such criminals to ultimately wean them away from criminality and get them into something more productive.

Q: How is Pune Police handling the traffic issue?

A: The traffic situation is bad in Pune. The overall commuting time is very, very high, but I can tell you that the government and the administration, in the last couple of years, have taken certain steps to reduce it. The University Chowk, which used to see a 45-minute blockage every day, has been reduced to 2 to 3 minutes. There are large-scale public transport facilities which are coming up. Metro has come up, and a very large network has been created. During Ganpati, we could see that the footfall had increased. There are a large number of flyovers and infrastructural projects which are underway. The Government of Maharashtra is already in the process of making a master plan to have a network of tunnels in and around Pune to increase the carriage capacity of the road networks. Additionally, the Ring Road work is on a fast track, and such interventions are being monitored by the government. And I can tell you that by 2029, the issue of traffic congestion in Pune city would be a matter of the past.