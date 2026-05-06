Pune Shocker: Grandfather Held For Obscene Act With Minor, Public Outrage Erupts | Video | file photo

Mumbai: A shocking incident came to light from Parvati jurisdiction around 10 pm on Tuesday, where a 50 year old grandfather found to indulge in an obscene act with her granddaughter at the home.

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According to the initial information and by the local residents, the door was half shaded, nearby children caught him doing obscene acts and informed their parents and then local police.

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Over the incident the public became aggressive and tried to attack the accused. However local police intervened and took. The accused in the custody. The local public came on the street and demanded action.