PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Punekars Take To Streets After Man Found Indulging In Obscene Act With Granddaughter In Parvati | Anand Chaini

In a shocking incident in Pune's Parvati area, a 50-year-old man was found indulging in an obscene act with his granddaughter at their home in the absence of her parents. The incident came to light at around 9:30pm on Tuesday.

According to initial information and local residents, the door was half-open when nearby children caught him in the act and informed the minor's parents and the local police.

Following the incident, the public became aggressive and attempted to attack the accused. However, local police intervened and took the accused into custody.

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Local residents came out on the streets of Janta Vasahat, Parvati and Swargate areas demanding strong and swift action against the accused.

Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Joint Commissioner of Pune Police, speaking on the incident, said, "The incident took place in the Vasti area of Parvati. The victim has been sent for medical examination, and the accused is in police custody."

"This is a very sensitive matter and such incidents naturally lead to outrage among people. But we urge them not to violate law and order. Police will take strict action, and the matter will be tried in a fast-track court," he added.