Pune: Relief For Some, Struggle For Many As Undri Hilltops Remain Off PMC’s Water Network

Pune: Even as water has finally begun reaching three storage tanks near Dorabjee Mall after years of delay, bringing relief to several housing societies in Mohammadwadi, residents in the adjoining hilltop areas of Undri, Pisoli and Wadachi Wadi say they remain cut off from the civic water network due to the absence of basic pipeline infrastructure.

The development has created a stark contrast in the area -- while some neighbourhoods prepare to receive regular piped water supply from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), hundreds of families living on elevated stretches continue to depend on private tankers for their daily needs.

Large Population Still Left Out…

Leading the demand for equitable water access, Ward No. 41 corporator Nivrutti Anna Bandal has intensified his push for immediate infrastructure development in these underserved areas. Bandal has formally petitioned PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram and Additional Commissioner Pavneet Kaur, urging the administration to prioritise the construction of overhead water tanks and expedite the laying of pipelines in the hilltop areas.

“The Dorabjee tanks becoming operational is a welcome step, but a large population in Undri’s hilltop areas is still left out. Without pipelines and storage infrastructure, water cannot reach these areas. The PMC must act urgently,” Bandal said.

According to Bandal, a key demand is the reservation of a designated amenity space near Nyati Eternity housing society for the construction of overhead water reservoirs. The proposed site is strategically located about half a kilometre from Country Club and approximately 1.5 kilometres from Corinthian Club, making it suitable for supplying water to multiple surrounding societies situated at higher elevations.

“I have submitted a detailed representation to the PMC administration seeking reservation of this amenity space exclusively for water infrastructure. Overhead tanks are critical for ensuring adequate pressure and distribution in hilltop areas. Along with this, pipeline infrastructure must be taken up on a war footing,” Bandal said.



Residents Back Demand…

Residents have strongly backed this demand, highlighting the prolonged hardship caused by the lack of a reliable water supply.

Yogita Gaikwad, a resident of Nyati Eternity Society, said the issue has persisted for nearly two decades. “For the last 20 years, water has been a serious issue here. We are completely dependent on tankers. We strongly support Bandal’s demand to reserve the amenity space for overhead water tanks. Proper pipeline infrastructure will solve the problem. We want a tanker-free Undri,” she said.

Echoing similar concerns, senior citizen Elene Rogers described the daily challenges faced by residents. “We bought our flat in 2018 with the promise of a proper water supply, but the reality is very different. There is no reliable water, and tanker water is extremely hard. It has affected our health. My hair fall has worsened significantly. Many of us are even hesitant to wash our hair with this water and often go to relatives’ homes just to manage basic hygiene,” she said.

Read Also Kharadi Water Crisis: Residents Launch Indefinite Hunger Strike Against Pune Municipal Corporation

Dependence On Water Tanker Is Expensive & Unsafe…

Residents say the dependence on tanker water is not only expensive but also inconsistent and often unsafe. The lack of municipal supply has also affected the overall quality of life, increasing maintenance costs for housing societies and placing an additional financial burden on families.

Bandal has also demanded special budgetary allocations for developing water infrastructure in hilltop areas, arguing that the terrain requires dedicated planning and investment. “These areas cannot be treated like regular areas. The topography demands additional infrastructure such as overhead tanks and pumping systems. I will be raising this issue in the PMC general body to ensure funds are allocated specifically for these works,” he said.

He added that his focus remains firmly on ensuring that no part of Ward No. 41 is left behind in terms of basic civic amenities. “My priority is clear construction of overhead water tanks, reservation of amenity spaces, and immediate execution of pipeline infrastructure. This has to happen quickly so that residents can finally get relief,” Bandal said.

Read Also Kharadi Water Crisis: Residents Launch Indefinite Hunger Strike Against Pune Municipal Corporation

Broader Water Supply Challenges Remain…

While the commissioning of the Dorabjee tanks marks a significant milestone in addressing the broader water supply challenges in the area, residents and local representatives emphasise that the job remains incomplete until the last household, especially those in elevated areas, receives access to reliable, piped water.

For now, the hilltop communities continue to wait, hoping that the momentum generated by the recent progress will translate into concrete action on the ground.