Pune Tragedy: 3-Year-Old Sexually Assaulted & Killed In Chakan, Accused Arrested; 2nd Chilling Incident As Nasrapur Rape & Murder Case Sparks Outrage

Pune Tragedy: 3-Year-Old Brutally Killed In Chakan, Accused Arrested; 2nd Chilling Incident As Nasrapur Rape & Murder Case Sparks Outrage | Representational image

Pune: A shocking incident has come to light from Pune's Chakan area, where a sixteen-year-old youth allegedly sexually assaulted and brutally murdered a three-year-old boy by slitting his throat with a sharp knife. The accused was arrested by the Mahalunge Police from the Pune Railway Station while attempting to flee to Bihar. This report has come amid the time when another incident of rape and murder of a four-year-old girl in Nasrapur village of Bhor taluka has shocked Pune city.

Here's What Happened

According to the News18 Marathi report, the family of the deceased, originally from Madhya Pradesh, lived in the Chakan area for work. According to the report, the three-year-old had gone to a neighbour's house to invite a friend to play. When he failed to return, his worried family, with the help of the local police, launched a search operation in the neighbourhood. The search ended in tragedy when the child's body was found inside a suitcase in the accused's home. The report also stated that the three-year-old was reportedly stabbed in the neck, and signs of injuries were also found on his body.

Another report by Loksatta.com stated that the accused committed 'unnatural torture' on the child and then put him in the suitcase. He then locked the room and was trying to leave the city. He was arrested from Pune Railway Station as he was fleeing to Bihar. In addition to this, he also confessed to his crime.

Nasrapur Rape & Murder Case

In the case so far, the 65-year-old man accused in the brutal Nasrapur rape and murder case has been remanded to police custody till May 7. He was arrested by the Pune Rural Police after a CCTV footage from a private residence captured him with the victim. Angered by the incident, local villagers take out a protest march, demanding strict action against the accused.

According to information received, the four-year-old victim had come to stay at her grandmother's house for the holidays. On the day of the incident, the accused allegedly lured the girl to a cowshed on the pretext of showing her a calf.

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He is suspected of having sexually assaulted her and killed her by crushing her with a stone in an attempt to conceal his identity. Later, in an attempt to hide the crime, the accused reportedly buried the child's body under a heap of cow dung inside the shed.

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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday condemned the brutal rape and murder of a minor girl in Pune district, asserting that the state government will seek the death penalty for the accused and ensure a fast-track trial.