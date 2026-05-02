Nasrapur Rape & Murder: Shopkeepers Observe Bandh; Heavy Police Bandobast Deployed - VIDEO | Video Screengrab

Shopkeepers in Nasrapur village of Bhor taluka in Pune district observed a bandh on Saturday following the brutal rape and murder of a four-year-old girl. They participated in the protest, demanding that the accused, a 65-year-old man and a resident of the same village, be handed over to them so that they could punish him themselves. Meanwhile, heavy police bandobast has been deployed in the village, as villagers attempted to block the Pune-Bengaluru highway in protest.

'Will seek capital punishment'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the case will be taken up in a fast-track court. "The incident that occurred in Pune is highly condemnable and is tragic. A three or three-and-a-half-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and murdered by a 65-year-old man. The accused has been arrested. The people are angry following this incident. I assure you to take up the case in a fast-track court. I would like to request the High Court to give us a special public prosecutor, and we will demand capital punishment in the court," the CM said. He urged Opposition parties to refrain from politics over the incident and said, "It is insensitive. There is nothing worse than doing politics over such an incident."

Know about the incident:

A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by a 65-year-old man in Nasrapur village. The incident came to light when the girl went missing, and her relatives began searching for her. During the search, CCTV footage surfaced in which the accused was seen with the child.

The accused was arrested by the Pune Police. According to police, the accused allegedly lured the child with food to a cow shed, where he sexually assaulted her and killed her.

Following the incident, hundreds of villagers gathered at a police chowky and highway last night, demanding strict action against the accused.

Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill reached the spot and assured the public that the case will be fast-tracked and the accused has been booked under POSCO and other relevant sections of BNS.