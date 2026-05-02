Nasrapur Rape & Murder: Pune Rural SP Sandeep Singh Gill Assures Chargesheet Will Be Filed In 15 Days | File Photo

Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill on Saturday assured that the chargesheet in the Nasrapur rape and murder case will be filed within 15 days.

Gill also spoke with NCP-SP Working President and Baramati MP Supriya Sule on Saturday, assuring her that the accused will be given strict punishment.

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Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sule wrote, "I have spoken with the Superintendent of Pune Rural Police regarding the inhumane and deeply shameful incident that occurred in Nasrapur. He has assured me that the strictest possible action will be taken against the monster who perpetrated this heinous act."

What is the case?

A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by a 65-year-old man in Bhor taluka's Nasrapur village.

The accused allegedly lured the child with the promise of food and took her to a cattle shed, where he sexually assaulted her and killed her.

When the girl went missing, her relatives began looking for her. During the search, CCTV footage from a private residence captured the accused with the child. He was arrested soon after.

The incident triggered outrage in the area, as hundreds of villagers rushed to a police chowky and demanded stern action against the accused.

The villagers later staged a blockade on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway, resulting in a heavy traffic jam.

Gill was seen assauging the villagers and promising them that a chargesheet in the case will be filed within 15 days.