Nasrapur Rape & Murder: Angry Villagers Block Pune-Bengaluru Highway, Demand Strict Punishment For Accused - VIDEO | Sourced

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Nasrapur village of Bhor taluka in Pune district. The accused, a 65-year-old man, who is a resident of the same village, has been taken into custody.

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According to the police and local sources, the child had come to stay at her grandmother's house for the holidays. On the day of the incident, the accused allegedly lured the girl to a cattle shed near the house. There, he is suspected of having sexually assaulted her and killed her by crushing her with a stone in an attempt to conceal his identity. Later, in an attempt to hide the crime, the accused reportedly buried the child's body under a heap of cow dung inside the shed.

The incident came to light when the girl went missing in the afternoon, and her family began a frantic search. Her body was discovered during the search operation.

CCTV footage from the area reportedly showed the accused taking the child along, which helped police identify and detain him.

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The gruesome crime triggered massive anger among residents. On Friday evening, when the child's body was brought near the local police station, emotional scenes unfolded as grieving family members broke down and villagers gathered in large numbers demanding justice.

Protesters staged a road blockade, raising slogans and calling for the strictest possible punishment for the accused.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections, including rape and murder, and further investigation is underway.

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Sandeep Singh Gill, Superintendent of Pune Rural Police, said, "Within 15 days, the chargesheet will be filed against the accused and the case will be run in a fast-track court." Gill assured protesters that the police will take strict action in the matter.