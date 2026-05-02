Pune Citizens Call For Protest Against Proposed Felling Of 500+ Trees Cutting On Ganeshkhind Road | Anand Chaini

Pune: Amid rising temperatures and increasing concerns over urban heat, a citizens’ group in Pune has called for a protest against the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) proposed road widening project on Ganeshkhind Road, which is expected to result in the cutting of over 500 trees.

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The protest, was held on Friday at 4:30 pm near the Shimla Office in Shivajinagar, it was being organised by Vriksh Sanvardhan Samiti, Pune. Environmental activists and residents have raised objections to the plan, alleging that several heritage trees are among those marked for removal.

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According to the residents who participated in the protest the tree felling is being carried out under the pretext of road expansion, even as existing infrastructure such as Metro pillars already occupies significant space along the stretch. They argue that the roadside trees play a crucial role in providing shade, maintaining groundwater levels, and improving air quality especially during periods of extreme heat.



Activists have termed the move short-sighted and have urged citizens to participate in the demonstration to voice their opposition. The protest coincides with Maharashtra Day, which organisers say is symbolic of protecting the state’s natural heritage and urban environment.

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Prajakta Mahajan, a volunteer at Pune River Revival, said, "Road widening is not a sustainable solution to traffic congestion. It only induces more traffic over time while permanently destroying a vital green corridor of mature trees.

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Moreover, Metro construction is already ongoing on this route. Instead of duplicating infrastructure and sacrificing trees, efforts should focus on strengthening and integrating public transport systems. Pune needs better mobility solutions, not fewer trees."



The PMC has yet to issue a detailed response to the concerns raised by citizens regarding the environmental impact of the proposed project.