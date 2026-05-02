Nasrapur Rape & Murder: Pune Rural SP Has Assured That Accused Will Be Given Strict Punishment, Says Baramati MP Supriya Sule | File Photo

NCP-SP Working President and Baramati MP Supriya Sule on Saturday said Sandeep Singh Gill, Superintendent of Pune Rural Police, has assured that the accused in the Nasrapur rape and murder case will be given strict punishment.

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Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sule wrote, "I have spoken with the Superintendent of Pune Rural Police regarding the inhumane and deeply shameful incident that occurred in Nasrapur. He has given me an assurance that the strictest possible action will be taken against the monster who perpetrated this heinous act. I remain in constant contact with the government and the administration regarding this matter, and efforts are underway to ensure that the victim receives justice."

She added, "I humbly request the citizens to understand that it is the collective resolve of us all, that the perpetrator receives the harshest punishment and the victim obtains justice. The police administration has taken cognisance of the strong stance you have all adopted regarding this issue. I, therefore, urge everyone to please exercise restraint in this matter. The strictest possible action will be taken against the guilty party."

What is the case?

A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by a 65-year-old man in Bhor taluka's Nasrapur village.

The accused allegedly lured the child with the promise of food and took her to a cattle shed, where he sexually assaulted her and killed her.

When the girl went missing, her relatives began looking for her. During the search, CCTV footage from a private residence captured the accused with the child. He was arrested soon after.

The incident triggered outrage in the area, as hundreds of villagers rushed to a police chowky and demanded stern action against the accused.

The villagers later staged a blockade on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway, resulting in a heavy traffic jam.