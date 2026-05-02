Pune Horror: 4-Year-Old Girl Raped, Crushed To Death, Body Buried In A Heap Of Cowdung

Pune Horror: 4-Year-Old Girl Raped, Crushed To Death, Accused Buried The Child Body In A Heap Of Cowdung | X

Pune: In a deeply disturbing incident that has shocked the entire state, a four-year-old girl was allegedly raped and brutally murdered in Nasrapur village of Bhor taluka in Pune. The accused, a 65-year-old man, resident of same village, has been taken into custody.

According to police and local sources, the child had come to stay at her grandmother’s house for holidays. On the day of the incident, the accused allegedly lured the girl to a cattle shed (gotha) near the house. There, he is suspected to have sexually assaulted her and later killed her by crushing her with a stone in an attempt to conceal his identity.

In a shocking attempt to hide the crime, the accused reportedly buried the child’s body under a heap of cow dung inside the shed.

As per the initial information, the incident came to light when the girl went missing in the afternoon, her family started a frantic search. During the search her body was discovered during the search operation.

CCTV footage from the area reportedly showed the accused taking the child along, which helped police identify and detain him.

Over the incident, the gruesome crime has triggered massive anger among residents. On Friday evening, when the child’s body was brought near the local police station, emotional scenes unfolded as grieving family members broke down and villagers gathered in large numbers demanding justice.

Protesters staged a road blockade, raising slogans and calling for the strictest possible punishment for the accused.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections, including rape and murder, and further investigation is underway.

Sandip Singh Gill Supritendent of Pune Rural Police said, within 15 days the chargesheet will be filed against the accused and the cases will be run in fast track court. Gill assured the protesters, that Police will take very strict action in the matter.

( Anger over the incident, residents started massive protests in Bhor’s Nasrapur )

On Saturday, Nasrapur seems to be a complete shutdown in protest. Shops and businesses remained closed as part of the bandh supported by local trader associations and villagers.

A large protest march (“Nishedh Morcha”) was organized in the morning from Bhairavnath Temple, with hundreds of residents participating to express solidarity with the victim’s family and to demand swift justice.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)