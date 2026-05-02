'Will Seek Death Penalty': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Condemns Brutal Pune Minor Rape-Murder Case; Assures Fast-track Trial

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday condemned the brutal rape and murder of a minor girl in Pune district, asserting that the state government will seek the death penalty for the accused and ensure a fast-track trial.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the Pune minor rape and murder case, CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "The incident that occurred in Pune's Bhor is highly condemnable. A 65-year-old individual not only committed a heinous crime against a three-and-a-half-year-old innocent girl but also took… pic.twitter.com/eYCtXFIVak — IANS (@ians_india) May 2, 2026

“The incident in Bhor is extremely condemnable. The accused has been arrested, and we will pursue the strictest punishment. The case will be tried in a fast-track court,” Fadnavis said while addressing the media.

The incident occurred in Nasrapur village of Bhor taluka in Pune, where a young girl, who had come to stay with her grandmother for the holidays, was allegedly lured by a 65-year-old man from the same village.

Gruesome Details Of Case Come Forward

Police said the accused allegedly took the child to a nearby cattle shed, where he sexually assaulted her and later murdered her by crushing her with a stone. In an attempt to destroy evidence, the body was reportedly hidden under a heap of cow dung.

The crime came to light after the child went missing, triggering a search operation by family members and locals. Her body was later found during the search. CCTV footage from the area reportedly showed the accused taking the child along, helping cops identify and detain him.

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Massive Protests In Bhor After Chilling Incident

The incident has sparked widespread outrage in the region, with residents staging protests and demanding strict action. A road blockade was reported on Friday evening, and a bandh was observed in Nasrapur on Saturday, with shops and businesses remaining shut. A protest march was also carried out from Bhairavnath Temple, where hundreds of villagers gathered to express solidarity with the victim’s family and demand justice.

Superintendent of Pune Rural Police Sandip Singh Gill said that a chargesheet will be filed within 15 days. He assured that the case will be prosecuted swiftly in a fast-track court. Police have registered a case under relevant sections, including rape and murder, and further investigation is underway.

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