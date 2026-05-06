Pune: Big Relief For Residents As PMC Assures No Water Cuts Till May 31; Mayor Reviews Supply Situation | Sourced

Pune: In a major relief for residents facing intense summer heat, there will be no water cuts in the city till May 31. Mayor Manjusha Nagpure has directed the civic administration to ensure an uninterrupted water supply across areas under the Pune Municipal Corporation.

The announcement came after a review meeting on the city’s water situation held on Tuesday. The mayor instructed officials to cancel all planned water cuts until the end of May and maintain a smooth supply system. Earlier, corporators had raised strong concerns in a general body meeting over inadequate water supply in several wards and had warned of protests if the issue was not addressed.

During the review, Nagpure assessed water availability, treatment systems, distribution networks, and emergency plans to address any shortages. Pune gets its water from the Panshet, Varasgaon, Temghar, and Khadakwasla dams, and the current storage levels in these reservoirs were also reviewed.

With the India Meteorological Department’s forecast of potentially lower rainfall this year in mind, the mayor asked officials to be fully prepared and plan ahead to avoid any crisis.

Ahead of the monsoon, the civic body has strengthened chlorination processes at water treatment plants and ensured sufficient stock of essential chemicals. Maintenance work has also been completed at all 17 treatment plants, including cleaning of filter systems and repair of machinery. Special steps are being taken to improve water purification, especially to handle increased turbidity during the rainy season.

Work under the Equal Water Supply Scheme is also in progress across the city, including newly merged villages. This includes building new treatment plants, pumping stations, storage tanks, and laying pipelines.

To improve overall water management, the PMC plans to use modern technology such as AI-based leak detection, robotic camera inspections, tanker tracking systems, and mobile app-based monitoring.