Pune: Vande Bharat Express Breaks Down Near Nira; Passengers Stranded For Two Hours In Heat | indiarailinfo.com

Pune: Passengers travelling on the Vande Bharat Express from Pune to Hubli faced major inconvenience on Monday after the train was halted for nearly two hours due to a technical fault near Nira railway station.

According to railway officials, the issue occurred due to a problem in the pantograph, a device that connects the train to overhead electric wires and supplies power. Soon after the train left Pune at around 2:15 pm, the power supply was disrupted after it crossed Nira station, forcing the train to stop.

The train remained halted for close to two hours while repair work was carried out. During this time, passengers had to wait in difficult conditions, with many reportedly standing in the heat as temperatures remained high.

Railway authorities said that the issue was attended to immediately, and technical teams worked on fixing the fault. Once the repairs were completed, the train resumed its journey towards Hubli.

This incident comes shortly after another disruption involving the Vande Bharat Express in Pune last week, when a Mumbai–Solapur service faced problems at the railway station, causing inconvenience to passengers.

Frequent technical issues have raised concerns among passengers, especially during peak summer, as delays and halts in extreme weather conditions add to their discomfort.