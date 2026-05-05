Pune Child Crime: NCP-SP Working President Supriya Sule Meets CM Devendra Fadnavis, Gets Assurance Of Personal Monitoring In Narsapur Case

NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule on Tuesday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured her that he will personally monitor the probe into the Narsapur child sexual assault-muder case. | X @ANI & File Pic

Mumbai, May 5: NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule on Tuesday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured her that he will personally monitor the probe into the Narsapur child sexual assault-muder case.

The Baramati MP met the chief minister earlier in the day to demand strict action in the case which has created a furore in the state.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | On the Pune rape and murder case, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule says, "...We all met the Chief Minister. I trust him because he gave us time and promised us that he would personally monitor the case until the death penalty is imposed. We have high hopes… pic.twitter.com/cXNcJqDNCQ — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2026

Sule said Fadnavis, who heads the Home department, promised close supervision of the case until the accused received the strictest punishment.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of citizens, she said there is faith in both the state leadership and police machinery to ensure that justice is delivered.

"We trust the police system to take the case to its logical conclusion," Sule said while also raising concerns over rising incidents of violence against women and girls in Maharashtra.

The NCP (SP) leader urged the government to effectively implement the Shakti Act, introduced by the Uddhav Thackeray government, for enhancing women's safety.

A 65-year-old man, who was in the past acquitted in two cases of molestation, has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and killing a four-year-old girl at Narsapur in Bhor tehsil of Pune district on May 1.

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