'Accused Has No Right To Live': Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde Vows Death Penalty In Nasrapur Rape & Murder Case - WATCH

'Accused Has No Right To Live': Maha Dy CM Eknath Shinde On Nasrapur Rape & Murder Case |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde termed the Nasrapur rape and murder of a 4-year-old girl in Pune 'extremely unfortunate' and said the accused 'has no right to live'. He added that an SIT has been formed and the government will urge the court to award him the death penalty.

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While speaking to reporters in Mumbai, he added, "He is a habitual offender and should be hanged. This is what the government is trying to do. The SP, police and DG are monitoring this, and the Chief Minister is keeping an eye on this." He also said that the state government has demanded that the High Court appoint a special court in this case.

Read Also Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders Draft Law To Bar Parole For Sexual Offence Accused Amid...

On the other hand, NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule said she met Chief Minister to discuss the case, adding that he assured her that he would monitor the case until the accused is awarded the death penalty, expressing hope for justice for the 4-year-old victim.

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In this case, the accused, identified as Bhimrao Kamble, a 65-year-old daily wage labourer, was arrested on May 2. It is also revealed that Kamble already has a criminal background involving sexual offences against minors. Currently, he has been remanded to police custody till May 7.

The shocking incident triggered outrage across the region. In 2015, he was sexually assaulting his cousin's 17-year-old daughter, however, the court held that the prosecution failed to prove the charges against him, and hence he was acquitted in 2019. Reportedly, Kamble was also accused of molestation in 1998, but was also acquitted in that case.

Meanwhile, on May 5, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday ordered the drafting of a stringent law to bar parole for persons accused of sexual offences, citing that nearly 90 per cent of such crimes had been committed by repeat offenders out on temporary release.

Fadnavis, during a cabinet meeting during the day, noted that a similar law was enacted during his previous tenure as chief minister in 2014-2019, but it was struck down by the courts after being in force for three years, sources said