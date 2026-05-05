Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders Draft Law To Bar Parole For Sexual Offence Accused Amid Repeat Offender Concerns | PTI

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday ordered the drafting of a stringent law to bar parole for persons accused of sexual offences, citing that nearly 90 per cent of such crimes had been committed by repeat offenders out on temporary release.

Fadnavis, during a cabinet meeting during the day, noted that a similar law was enacted during his previous tenure as chief minister in 2014-2019, but it was struck down by the courts after being in force for three years, sources said.

"About 80 to 90 per cent of the accused in such (sexual offence) cases are those arrested earlier for similar crimes and released on parole, during which they end up committing offences again," sources said, quoting Fadnavis.

Stressing the need for stricter measures to curb repeat crimes, the chief minister has said that a law barring parole for persons accused of sexual offences should be brought back.

The chief minister's directives have come amid the recent case of a 65-year-old man with a criminal record, who allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered a four-year-old girl in a village in Bhor tehsil of Pune district.

Fadnavis noted that the accused in the rape and murder case had committed similar offences twice earlier, and highlighted the urgency of preventing repeat offenders from misusing parole.

According to sources, he directed officials from the law and judiciary department to prepare the necessary legal provisions and submit a proposal at the earliest.

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