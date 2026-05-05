Nasrapur Rape & Murder: Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar's Emotional Visit Amid Outrage

IPS Amitesh Kumar | File Photo

Pune: A shocking and deeply disturbing crime in Nasrapur village of Bhor tehsil in Pune District has triggered outrage across the region, with Pune City Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar assuring the victim’s family that the accused will be pursued until the strictest punishment is delivered.

The commissioner visited the victim’s home on Monday (4th May), where he met her grieving parents and offered his condolences. He told them he would stand by them until the accused was sentenced to death.

He also assured them that they could reach out to him anytime, and he would personally come to support them. During the visit, he appeared emotional and was seen with tears in his eyes.

Special Public Prosecutor Will Be Appointed Soon…

The incident, which took place on May 1, has led to widespread anger. On May 2, residents staged a protest near Navale Bridge that lasted for nearly four and a half hours.

During the protest, the commissioner, representing the state administration and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, assured the victim’s father that their demands would be addressed.

He has now also confirmed that a special public prosecutor will soon be appointed to handle the case.

Heartbreaking Details Emerge…

Details shared by the family reveal the heartbreaking circumstances of the crime. The young girl had a deep affection for cows and calves.

The accused allegedly lured her to a barn by promising to show her a calf. Her father said that just two days before the incident, a cow had given birth, and the child had gone to the barn to see it.

The family has been devastated since the incident. The parents had not eaten for two days. The mother has been inconsolable and continues to cry while holding her daughter’s clothes.

After witnessing their condition, the commissioner directed police officers to ensure the parents receive proper medical care and emotional support, including arranging health check-ups at a private hospital.

Commissioner Left Speechless...

According to Marathi daily Lokmat, an emotional moment occurred as the commissioner was leaving the house. With folded hands, he tried to console the mother and assured her again of strict action.

A relative responded by asking him not to address her formally but to consider her as his own daughter. The remark left the commissioner momentarily speechless before he quietly stepped out.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family has dismissed claims circulating on social media about police misconduct during the Navale Bridge protest. In a video statement, they said the protest was largely peaceful and that there was no coercion or mistreatment by the police.

They clarified that while the situation became tense later, any minor disturbance was caused by a few anti-social elements. The family also expressed gratitude to the community for their support. They have made a direct appeal to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to personally monitor the case and ensure that justice is delivered swiftly and firmly.