Nasrapur Rape & Murder: 6-Member SIT, Including Women Officers, To Investigate Pune Case | Video Screengrab

Pune: The Maharashtra State Government has officially formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the horrific assault and murder of a four-year-old girl in Nasrapur in Bhor tehsil of Pune District. This move comes after massive public protests and a total shutdown in parts of Pune. The government aims to fast-track the probe to ensure the highest level of justice for the grieving family.

The newly formed SIT includes six police officers. Two of these officers are women to ensure a sensitive and thorough investigation. Senior officials from the Pune Rural Police have been drafted into the team to lead the search for evidence. The authorities are working under heavy pressure as citizens across the state demand the death penalty for the accused.

The tragedy took place on Friday (1st May) when the young girl was playing outside her grandmother's house during her summer vacation. A 65-year-old man lured the toddler away by promising to show her a calf in a nearby cattle shed. Once inside, he sexually assaulted her. To hide his crime, he killed the child by hitting her with a stone and buried her body under a pile of cow dung.

The crime came to light after the family realised the girl was missing and began a frantic search. CCTV footage from the afternoon showed the elderly man leading the child by her hand toward the shed. Villagers discovered the body shortly after and captured the suspect. While the crowd thrashed the man before handing him over to the police, the accused reportedly showed no remorse for his actions.

In a shocking courtroom appearance on Saturday, the suspect denied all charges. When the judge asked if he understood the gravity of the case, the man claimed it was merely a "minor physical brawl". This statement sparked further outrage among the public. It was later revealed that this is the third time the man has been accused of such crimes. He was acquitted in two previous cases because of a lack of evidence.

The court has sent the accused to five days of police custody. Meanwhile, the victim's father has taken a stern stand against local politicians. Following his daughter’s funeral on Saturday night, he requested that leaders stay away from his home. He stated that his family does not want photo opportunities or political visits but only swift and final justice for his daughter.