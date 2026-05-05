Pune Horror: Daund Man Arrested For Killing 9-Year-Old Daughter Over School Result | Crime (Representative Image)

Pune: In a horrifying incident that has shocked the region, a 33-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his nine-year-old daughter in Deulgaon Raje village of Daund tehsil on Sunday afternoon.

The accused, identified as Shantaram Chavan, is said to have killed his daughter Anamika at around 3 pm in their home at Hanuman Wasti. According to police, he used a tree-cutting machine to fatally injure the child. He then allegedly wrapped her body in a saree and set it on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage and grief, coming at a time when another disturbing crime in Nasrapur is still fresh in public memory. Locals and officials have expressed shock over the brutality of the act, which has deeply shaken the community.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused was angered over the child’s school results. Anamika, a Class IV student, had recently received her results along with her elder brother, Sanskar, aged 10.

Police said the father suspected that she had tampered with her marks or rank on the result sheet, which allegedly triggered the attack.

Police Investigation On…

Anamika was the daughter of the accused from his first wife. Following the incident, police rushed to the spot and took the accused into custody. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Officials said they are examining all aspects of the case, including the sequence of events leading to the crime and the accused’s mental state. The brutal killing has once again raised serious concerns about child safety within homes and the need for stronger awareness and intervention mechanisms.