Pune Crime: Man Murders Daughter-In-Law In Dhayari, Flees; Infant's Cries Alert Neighbours | Representative Image

A man allegedly murdered his daughter-in-law following a domestic dispute and fled the scene in Pune's Dhayari, officials said on Monday. The crime came to light after neighbours grew suspicious upon hearing a six-month-old infant crying continuously for a long time and noticing that the door was locked from the outside, they added.

The incident took place on Saturday around 10am. The deceased has been identified as Swati Tejas Chaudhary (31), a resident of Dwarka Society, Raikar Mala in Dhayari. A complaint in the matter has been filed by her husband, Tejas Chaudhary (31).

The accused, identified as Bhanudas Bhaskar Chaudhary, has been booked for murder at Nanded City Police Station and is currently absconding.

According to police, Tejas Chaudhary works as a clerk at the Shivajinagar Court. On Saturday morning, he had left for work around 9:30am, leaving behind his wife Swati, their six-month-old baby, and his father at home.

Over a dispute between Swati and her father-in-law, an argument reportedly broke out again between the duo. After the altercation, Swati had gone to the bathroom to wash clothes when the accused followed her inside.

In a brutal attack, Bhanudas Chaudhary allegedly smashed her head against the wall and then assaulted her with a stone slab used for washing clothes, resulting in her death on the spot.

After committing the crime, the accused locked the house from the outside and fled.

Atul Bhos, Senior Police Inspector of Nanded City Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "The infant remained inside the house after the murder. At around 1:30pm, neighbours noticed the baby crying continuously and alerted the police. Upon breaking open the door, police discovered Swati’s body and rescued the child. Tejas Chaudhary was later informed about the incident. The main accused is a native of Jalgaon and stayed in the village. Four to five days ago, before the incident, he had come to Dhayari to his son’s home. CCTV footage recorded that he left the house around 11:30am. The matter is under investigation, and he will be arrested soon."