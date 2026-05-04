Pune Video: 1 Dead, 1 Seriously Injured In Accident On Navale Bridge | Video Screengrab

A road accident at Navale Bridge in Pune on Monday morning claimed the life of one person and left another seriously injured. The exact cause of the accident is still not clear. However, as per the initial investigation, overspeeding led to the accident.

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According to information, the incident occurred around 9:30am when a speeding container truck rammed into a pickup van from behind. Due to the impact, the pickup vehicle got wedged between heavy vehicles, turning into a sandwich in the collision.

The driver of the pickup van died on the spot, while another person sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The accident caused a traffic jam on the busy Navale Bridge stretch for some time. Police teams quickly reached the spot, cleared the damaged vehicles, and restored traffic movement, which is now reported to be smooth.

Senior Police Inspector of Sinhagad Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "The incident took place around 9:30am when a container truck rammed into a pickup van from behind, and the pickup became sandwiched between two trucks. The accident affected traffic flow on the particular stretch. However, traffic is now moving smoothly. Further investigation is underway."