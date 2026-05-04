Nasrapur Rape & Murder: Pune Police Clarify Lathi Charge During Protest Near Navale Bridge | ANI

Pune: Pune Police on Sunday issued a clarification over the use of force during a protest linked to the Nasrapur assault case, where a four-year-old was raped and murdered. Officials said a “mild lathi-charge” was carried out to disperse a crowd after a key highway remained blocked for hours, causing severe disruption.

The protest took place on Saturday evening at the Navale Bridge on the Katraj Dehu-Road bypass section of Mumbai–Bengaluru National Highway. According to police, the road remained blocked for nearly four hours, leading to a massive traffic jam stretching up to 15 kilometres on both sides. Thousands of commuters, including women and children, were stranded. Ambulances were also caught in the congestion.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3) Sambhaji Kadam said the police had been in constant touch with the victim’s family throughout the day. The family had been given a written assurance by the administration and wanted to end the protest, as they were exhausted.

Senior officials, including Pune City Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, spoke to protesters multiple times. However, some individuals refused to withdraw and continued blocking the road. Police said the victim’s family was safely escorted from the site, and the girl’s body was later transported in an ambulance under police protection for the last rites.

Despite repeated appeals, a section of protesters remained adamant. Police then used mild force to clear the road and restore traffic movement. Officials stressed that the action was taken with restraint and only after prolonged efforts to resolve the situation peacefully.

Video Goes Viral…

A video showing the lathi-charge had circulated widely on social media, prompting criticism and raising questions over police action. In response, authorities released a detailed statement explaining the sequence of events.

Police also said the Nasrapur case is highly sensitive and is being investigated by the Pune Rural Police Force. They assured us that efforts are being made to ensure strict punishment for the accused. The victim’s family has been kept informed during the investigation.

The police appealed to citizens to remain calm and trust the legal process. They said maintaining law and order, while ensuring justice for the victim, remains their priority.