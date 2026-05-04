Pune: Hinjawadi–Shivajinagar Metro Launch Delayed Again Due To Labour Shortage

Pune: Multiple Metro Expansion Proposals Planned As Maha Metro Prepares For New Routes | Sourced

Pune: The launch of the metro between Hinjawadi and Shivajinagar in Pune is now set to be delayed once again, mainly due to a shortage of workers during the West Bengal assembly elections. The metro service, which was initially expected to start in March last year, has already missed several deadlines.

Officials said many labourers returned to their native places in West Bengal to participate in the elections, slowing down construction work. According to Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited, the delay has also been caused by a shortage of construction materials. This is linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has disrupted supply chains.

The project has already missed multiple timelines. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier announced that operations would begin in May this year, but that target is unlikely to be achieved.

As per the revised plan, the first phase is now expected to begin on June 15, covering 12 stations. The remaining 11 stations are likely to be operational by October.

The 23-km-long Hinjawadi–Shivajinagar metro corridor includes 23 stations and is Pune’s third metro route. It aims to connect the city’s IT hub with central areas. The project is being developed under a public-private partnership between the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority and PITCMRL.

A senior PMRDA official said operations cannot start without approval from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety, and the proposal has not yet been submitted in writing.

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Meanwhile, authorities have increased monitoring to speed up work. During a recent inspection near Savitribai Phule Pune University Chowk, a major water leak was found at the Pashan ramp, affecting construction.

The project timeline has been revised several times, from March 2025 to September 2025, then December 2025, March 2026 and May 2026. It is now expected that the first phase will begin on June 15, 2026.