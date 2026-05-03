Pune: PMC Clears New 160 TPH Batch Mix Plant At Shindewadi

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building | File Photo

To strengthen the supply of asphalt mix required for road works across the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved a proposal to set up a new batch mix plant at Shindewadi. The decision was cleared by the Standing Committee, informed its chairman, Shrinath Bhimale.

According to civic officials, the proposed plant will have a capacity of 160 tonnes per hour (TPH), which is expected to significantly improve the supply of asphalt, especially to the southern parts of Pune. At present, a 120 TPH batch mix plant has been operational at Yerawada since 2016 and has produced around 7 to 7.5 lakh metric tonnes of asphalt mix so far.

However, due to continuous usage and wear and tear, the existing plant frequently breaks down, leading to supply disruptions.

To address this issue, the civic body has planned to set up two new batch mix plants with a capacity of 160 TPH each. While work on one plant at Yerawada is already underway, the second is proposed at Shindewadi. The contract for the project has been awarded to M/s Parker Plant India Pvt. Ltd.

The proposed site at Shindewadi, spread across approximately 5.36 acres, is currently under PMPML and is being used to store scrap materials such as old tyres, drums, and defunct vehicles. Officials believe that developing the plant on this land will ensure better utilisation of the available space.

Once operational, the new plant is expected to ensure a faster supply of asphalt mix to areas including Nanded, Dhayari, Ambegaon, Khadakwasla, Katraj, Kondhwa, Bibwewadi, Sinhagad Road, Warje, and Wanowrie, along with newly merged villages in the southern region. It will also help reduce the burden on the existing Yerawada plant.

The proposal has received approval from the Municipal Commissioner, and further procedural steps are expected to be completed soon to expedite the project’s implementation, Bhimale added.