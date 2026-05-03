Pune: PMC Approves ₹8.21 Crore Proposal To Procure 15 Waste Collection Vehicles

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building | File Photo

Pune: In a move aimed at strengthening the city’s solid waste management system, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved a proposal to procure 15 Bin Refuse Collector (BRC) vehicles.

The Standing Committee granted approval for the purchase, which is estimated to cost ₹8.21 crore, committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale said.

The vehicles will be acquired through the PMC’s Motor Vehicle Department. Among the bids received, M/s Pagaria Auto Pvt. Ltd. emerged as the lowest bidder, quoting a rate 1.50% below the original tender estimate.

According to officials, the cost per vehicle is approximately ₹46.42 lakh (excluding GST). With 18% GST included, each vehicle will cost around ₹54.78 lakh. The total expenditure for 15 vehicles is expected to reach ₹8.21 crore.

The initial estimated cost for the project was around ₹7.07 crore. The tender process began in December 2025, followed by a re-tendering phase. In the final stage, two bidders qualified, with Pagaria Auto Pvt. Ltd. being selected due to its lower bid.

Purchase Will Be Funded Under 2026-27 Budget…

The purchase will be funded under the 2026–27 budget allocation for “procurement of waste transportation vehicles for newly included villages".

While part of the funding is already available, the administration has stated that the remaining ₹84 lakh will be arranged through budgetary reallocation.

With the city’s expanding limits increasing the demand for efficient waste collection and transportation, officials expect that the addition of these vehicles will significantly improve overall waste management operations.