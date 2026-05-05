Pune: ‘Dakshinatya’ Theme Floral Decor Lights Up Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple On Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi | Anand Chaini

Pune: On the occasion of Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi, the famous Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple, one of the most well-known and revered temples in Pune, was beautifully decorated in a traditional ‘Dakshinatya’ (South Indian) style, drawing large numbers of devotees since early morning.

The temple premises were adorned with vibrant floral arrangements, stretching from the base to the spire. Intricate images of various deities were also created using flowers on the temple spire, adding to the visual appeal. A special floral depiction of Gajraja was designed at the entrance, welcoming devotees.

Anand Chaini

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This year, the decorations were made using indigenous flowers, mainly marigolds and shevanti. The effort highlighted traditional aesthetics while promoting the use of local floral varieties. Sunil Rasane, chairman of the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Public Ganapati Trust, shared details about the decorations and arrangements.

On the religious front, the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Public Ganapati Trust and Suvarnayug Tarun Mandal organised a series of rituals and spiritual programmes to mark the occasion. The day began early with Brahmanaspati Sukta Abhishekam at 3 am. This was followed by Ganesh Yaga, conducted in both morning and afternoon sessions.

Devotees gathered in large numbers throughout the day to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha, making the temple premises vibrant and spiritually charged. The grand decorations and religious ceremonies together created a festive and devotional atmosphere in the heart of the city.