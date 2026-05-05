Pune Ice Cream Vendor Arrested For Molesting Teenager In Mulshi Tehsil | Representational Image

Pune: Pune rural police arrested a mobile ice cream vendor on Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly molested a 14-year-old girl with special needs.

The incident took place around 2:00 PM in a small village within the Mulshi tehsil. It has caused significant anger and distress among the local residents.

The accused is identified as Pintu Shivkumar. He is originally from Uttar Pradesh but currently lives in the Sus area of Pune. Shivkumar was travelling through the village on a two-wheeler to sell ice cream when the encounter occurred.

The victim went to the vendor to buy a treat and was accompanied by her younger cousin. According to witnesses, Shivkumar used the excuse of handing over the ice cream to pull the girl toward him and molest her.

The girl was terrified by his actions and began to scream. She immediately ran back to her house and told her parents what had happened.

Accused Fled Initially…

By the time the family reached the spot, the accused had already fled on his motorcycle. However, the girl’s parents and neighbours did not give up.

They launched an immediate search throughout the surrounding area. They eventually spotted Shivkumar, caught him, and brought him to the Paud Police Station (under the Pune Rural Police Force).

The Paud Police took swift action following the complaint. They officially registered a case against Shivkumar under Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He also faces charges under Sections 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Community leaders and citizens are now calling for the strictest possible punishment for the accused. They expressed deep concern over the safety of children in the village. The police are continuing their investigation into the matter to ensure justice for the young victim and her family.