Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Arrest Man For Sexually Assaulting A Toddler In Kalewadi | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A 47-year-old man was arrested in Kalewadi on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting a two-and-a-half-year-old girl. The incident occurred at Nadhe Nagar around 1:00 PM after the suspect lured the child into his home with the promise of giving her mangoes. The Kalewadi police took the man into custody after he briefly attempted to flee the scene.

The accused has been identified as Vijay Bhosale. He resides in the same residential chawl as the victim and her family. According to the police investigation, Bhosale noticed the young girl on Monday afternoon and offered her mangoes to entice her. The toddler followed him into his residence, where the assault took place.

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The crime was discovered when the young girl began screaming loudly. Her 28-year-old mother heard the cries and immediately rushed into Bhosale's house. Upon finding her daughter in distress, the mother realised what had happened and sought help. The child was in visible physical pain and was quickly moved to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Hospital authorities notified the Kalewadi police about the nature of the child's injuries. Law enforcement responded by deploying two separate teams immediately. One team went to the hospital to support the family and collect information, while the second team headed to the suspect's home. Although Bhosale had run away once the mother confronted him, officers tracked him down and arrested him shortly after.

The victim’s mother has filed a formal complaint at the Kalewadi Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate). Investigators are currently gathering further evidence and conducting a thorough probe into the incident. The child remains under medical care while the police complete their legal procedures against the accused.