 Former NCP-SP Pune City Chief Prashant Jagtap To Join Congress Today
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneFormer NCP-SP Pune City Chief Prashant Jagtap To Join Congress Today

Former NCP-SP Pune City Chief Prashant Jagtap To Join Congress Today

Prashant Jagtap quit the NCP-SP on Tuesday after reportedly being unhappy with the party’s proposed alliance with the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led faction for the January 15 Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) polls

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 11:52 AM IST
article-image
Former NCP-SP Pune City Chief Prashant Jagtap To Join Congress Today | Facebook

Former NCP-SP Pune City Chief Prashant Jagtap is all set to join the Congress party today (Friday). The induction programme will be held at Tilak Bhavan in Mumbai’s Dadar in the presence of Maharashtra Congress Chief Harshwardhan Sapkal.

Jagtap quit the NCP-SP on Tuesday after reportedly being unhappy with the party’s proposed alliance with the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led faction for the January 15 Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) polls.

Meanwhile, the Congress has decided not to form an alliance with the NCP-SP, as it has apparently decided to contest the Pune civic polls independently, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) vice president Mohan Joshi said on Thursday.

Read Also
Pune Police Seizes ₹1.08 Cr In Prohibition Raid In Kondhwa; Viral Video Shows Cops Counting Cash...
article-image

The Congress is exploring the possibility of forming an alliance with “natural” Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners such as Shiv Sena (UBT) and other like-minded outfits, Joshi added.

FPJ Shorts
Housing Sales Value In Top 7 Indian Cities Rises 6% To ₹6 Lakh Crore In 2025 Despite 14% Volume Drop
Housing Sales Value In Top 7 Indian Cities Rises 6% To ₹6 Lakh Crore In 2025 Despite 14% Volume Drop
Christmas Celebration Turns Chaotic: Youths Vandalise St Xavier’s School in Nagaur, 3 Detained
Christmas Celebration Turns Chaotic: Youths Vandalise St Xavier’s School in Nagaur, 3 Detained
10-Year-Old Shravan Singh Honoured With Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar For Courage And Patriotism; Know About His Educational Details
10-Year-Old Shravan Singh Honoured With Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar For Courage And Patriotism; Know About His Educational Details
PSU Bank Consolidation To Accelerate In 2026 For Viksit Bharat, Sector Profits Near ₹2 Lakh Crore
PSU Bank Consolidation To Accelerate In 2026 For Viksit Bharat, Sector Profits Near ₹2 Lakh Crore

This came after Congress leader Satej Patil said he had received a proposal from Ajit Pawar to form an alliance for the Pune civic polls.

Who is Prashant Jagtap?

A firebrand leader, Jagtap remained with Sharad Pawar after the split in the NCP, saying he believed in the veteran leader’s progressive values. He led and organised various protests in the city over the last three years against the ruling Mahayuti.

Read Also
Late-Night Loud Music, Illegal Parking: Pune's Koregaon Park Residents Demand Action Against Restro...
article-image

Jagtap is a former mayor of Pune and a two-time corporator of the NCP. He also unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Assembly polls on an NCP-SP ticket from the Hadapsar constituency against NCP’s Chetan Tupe. Tupe secured 1.34 lakh votes, while Jagtap trailed with 1.27 lakh votes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Gautam Adani, Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar To Share Stage At AI Centre Inauguration In Baramati...

Pune: Gautam Adani, Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar To Share Stage At AI Centre Inauguration In Baramati...

Former NCP-SP Pune City Chief Prashant Jagtap To Join Congress Today

Former NCP-SP Pune City Chief Prashant Jagtap To Join Congress Today

Pune Police Seizes ₹1.08 Cr In Prohibition Raid In Kondhwa; Viral Video Shows Cops Counting Cash...

Pune Police Seizes ₹1.08 Cr In Prohibition Raid In Kondhwa; Viral Video Shows Cops Counting Cash...

Pune: Ajit Pawar-Sharad Pawar Reunion Picture To Be Clear In Two Days, Says NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar...

Pune: Ajit Pawar-Sharad Pawar Reunion Picture To Be Clear In Two Days, Says NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: State-Level Literary Contest At Deogiri College On Dec 29–30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: State-Level Literary Contest At Deogiri College On Dec 29–30