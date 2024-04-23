Forest Department Rescues Leopard Causing Fear In Nashik Taluka | File

After causing fear among farmers and farm labourers in the Naitale area of the Nashik taluka for 15 days, a leopard has finally been rescued by the Forest department. Multiple sightings of the leopard had left the community scared, prompting villagers to lodge a complaint with the forest department and demand the installation of a cage.

Responding to the concerns raised by Borgude, the forest department took swift action. Under the guidance of Forest Division Officers Akshay Mhetre, and Bhagwan Jadhav and Vinchur Forest Guard Gopal Rathod, a cage was placed on Thursday, in survey no. 163, farm of Govind Karbhari Bhawar and Navnath Ramakrishna Borgude in Naitale Shivar.

The successful placement of the cage brought relief to the residents of the area. Overnight, the leopard was trapped in the cage, easing the fears of the local community. The captured leopard, identified as a male approximately 3 to 4 years old, has been safely transported to Niphad Forest Nursery. As a precautionary measure, a medical examination was conducted of the leopard.