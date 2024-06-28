 Flight Services from Nanded to Nagpur, Pune Launched
On the first day, the Pune flight service received a good response from passengers.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, June 28, 2024, 03:48 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

The much-awaited Nanded-Pune flight finally started on Thursday. Star Air Company's flight from Nagpur reached Nanded at 9:45 am on Thursday and took off for Pune at 10:30 am. Apart from Pune, flight service from Nanded to Nagpur has also been started.

On the first day, the Pune flight service received a good response from passengers. On Thursday morning, 52 passengers departed for Pune on Star Air Company's 80-seater flight. Flight services are already running between Nanded and several cities, including Delhi, Jalandhar, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Tirupati, and Bhuj, from the local Sri Guru Govind Singhji Airport. As a result, Nanded is now connected to various important cities of the country by air.

For the last several months, there had been a demand to start flight services between Nanded-Pune and Nanded-Nagpur. Star Air Company fulfilled this demand. The 80-seater plane reached Nanded from Nagpur at 9:45am on Thursday morning. After a brief halt, the same plane took off for Pune with 52 passengers. The plane then reached Nanded from Pune at around 1pm and took off for Nagpur from Nanded at 1:15pm. The airfare today between Nanded and Pune was ₹2800. With the start of this air service, it will take only 40 minutes to travel from Nanded to Pune.

