 Fish Die-Off In Nanded's Godavari River Raises Pollution Concerns
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 02:33 PM IST
Thousands of fishes in the Godawari river in Nanded were found dead on Monday. Sensation prevailed in the surrounding areas after dead fishes were found in such a large number and brought the issue of the pollution of the river once again to the fore. So far, ₹150 crores have been spent to make Godawari pollution-free, but the pollution has not reduced.

The work of cleaning the river was started in 1999 with the funds of ₹13 crores received from the central government.

The Jiwan Pradhikaran started the work of cleaning. Around 13 nullahas from the Nanded city. The drainage water enters the river causing a severe danger to the acquatic lives. To tackle this problem, a sewage water management plant was established at Bhondhar on around 110 acres of land.

The sewage water from the nullahs is brought to the Pump house in Deglur Naka and later released to the plant at Bondhar.

The river cleaning task was to be completed in 2008, but the administration paid no heed to the task from 2008 to 2017.

Later, in 2017, a cleaning project worth ₹55 lakh was implemented but it was executed only for six months. In 2017, the municipal corporation made a provision of ₹77 crore for cleaning Godawari river, but still the pollution of the river is not reducing.

