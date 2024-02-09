Financial Aid of ₹10,000 Each for 115 COVID-19 Orphaned Children in Aurangabad District | PTI

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Women and Child Welfare Department has decided to provide financial aid of ₹10,000 each to 115 children in the district who have lost one or both parents during the Covid-19 period. The decision was made during a meeting held at the district collectorate on Wednesday.

Resident Deputy District Collector Prabhodaya Muley, Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Asha Sherkhane, Women and Child Welfare Officer Suvarna Jadhav, Superintending Officer DL Rathod, Child Protection Officer Mahadev Dongre, Varsha Shelke, and other officers from the police, women's economic development corporation, social welfare, municipal corporation, district industry center, and other organizations were present.

It was decided that the 115 eligible children who have lost one or both parents during Covid-19 will receive financial aid of ₹10,000 each for educational articles, school, and hostel fees.

Similarly, the Sponsor and Guardian Committee will provide financial aid to 292 eligible children from poor backgrounds. The officers informed that eight children involved in begging and three in child labor were admitted to the children’s home. In all, 43 child marriages were stopped while two cases were registered against the parents in this regard in the district. The reform home for girls is inadequate, and hence a proposal for a new reform home was tabled during the meeting.