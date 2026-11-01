FDA Seizes 28,000 Quintals Of Oil, 20,000 Quintals Of Spices In Maharashtra Ahead Of Diwali, Says Tukaram Mundhe

FDA Seizes 28,000 Quintals Of Oil, 20,000 Quintals Of Spices In Maharashtra Ahead Of Diwali | Sourced

Pune: With Diwali preparations gathering pace, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has intensified its crackdown on adulterated and substandard food products across Maharashtra, seizing nearly 28,000 quintals of oil and around 18,000-20,000 quintals of spices in what FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe described as the largest action of its kind in the state. Warning that the department's surveillance would extend to the retail market, Mundhe said inspections of Diwali sweets, laddoos and chivda would be stepped up from Monday, with manufacturers and sellers expected to strictly comply with food safety standards.

Mundhe was addressing the press in Pune on Sunday during the inauguration of the Poona Merchant Chamber’s annual Diwali faral initiative, under which laddoos and chivda are sold to consumers on a no-profit-no-loss basis. Appreciating the initiative, he said it had been providing affordable, standard-quality festive food to people for several decades.

Mundhe said, “Over the past two days, we have carried out the biggest action in Maharashtra concerning edible oil and spices. We have tested more than 1,000 samples each of oil and spices. Nearly 28,000 quintals of oil and around 18,000-20,000 quintals of spices have been seized. This is the largest action of its kind in the state.”

Retailers, sweet manufacturers next on FDA radar

Clarifying that the festive food safety drive was not limited to Diwali, Mundhe said the FDA had introduced a year-long standing order covering all major festivals instead of issuing separate instructions for individual occasions. The enforcement programme is structured into four phases, covering the period beginning 21 days before a festival and extending up to 30 days after it.

The first phase focuses on manufacturers, dealers and sub-dealers to prevent substandard raw materials from entering the market. With this phase concluding, the FDA is now shifting its attention towards retailers and establishments preparing ready-to-eat festive food products.

He said, “Eight days before Diwali, nobody would have started preparing laddoos on a large scale. That is why the retail-level action is beginning now. From Monday, you will see inspections and action on a much larger scale. We have increased the number of inspections several times compared to previous years.”

Mundhe cautioned sweet manufacturers and retailers against using excessive artificial colours, particularly in products such as motichoor laddoos and jalebis. He said food businesses must ensure that their products meet prescribed standards rather than compromise on quality to improve their appearance.

Mundhe warned, “Manufacturers and vendors must understand that they have to work according to the rules and provide standard and safe food. The FDA is keeping a strict watch on them.”

FDA pushes Poona Merchant Chamber to improve food safety standards

Mundhe also inspected the Poona Merchant Chamber’s faral preparation arrangements and said the organisation had implemented several food safety recommendations made by the department this year.

The initiative, which began in 1988, produces nearly two lakh kilograms of laddoos and chivda and distributes them through outlets across different districts. The products are made available at affordable rates on a no-profit-no-loss basis, making the initiative particularly beneficial for economically weaker sections.

Mundhe said the chamber had arranged medical check-ups for food handlers and provided training to nearly 2,000 workers. He also recommended appointing a technical supervisor for every 25-30 workers to ensure that food preparation follows prescribed technical specifications.

He said the FDA had conducted laboratory tests on the products and that the samples had passed the prescribed parameters. The colour content was also found to be within permissible limits.

He said, “We had specifically advised them to avoid artificial colours and use only natural colours. The colour content is around 30 parts per million (PPM), against the permissible limit of 100 PPM for the applicable category. We have conducted tests, and the samples have passed.”

During his inspection, Mundhe also examined the laddoos and chivda manually to assess the quantity and quality of oil used. He said the texture, oil content and smell could provide preliminary indications of whether substandard oil had been used.

Mundhe said, “I checked the products by handling and crushing them. The amount of oil used, whether it is excessive, and whether there is any unpleasant smell can be assessed to some extent through such checks. Although the laboratory reports were satisfactory, I also personally examined the products.”

He further objected to decorative laddoos displayed in the open, stating that such items were no longer suitable for consumption. Although the organisers were reportedly using them as cattle feed, he advised that they should be disposed of safely instead. The organisers agreed to follow the suggestion.

Dry fruits, expired stock also under scrutiny

Responding to a question about action against dry-fruit sellers, Mundhe said the FDA had recently conducted a major crackdown on expired dry-fruit stocks, particularly in the Mumbai and Pune supply regions. Several establishments were found violating prescribed requirements, following which action was taken, including sealing of premises and suspension of operations.

He said, “Whether it is dry fruits, sweet shops, milk products, edible oil or spices, inspection and testing are continuing. Wherever non-compliance is found, action will be taken.”

Appealing to consumers to remain vigilant, Mundhe urged people to report suspected adulteration or violations through the FDA’s online complaint portal.

He said, “If anyone has doubts about the quality of food products or suspects adulteration, they should register a complaint on complaints.mahafda.in. We are taking immediate action on complaints.”

He added that the department’s enforcement drive would continue beyond Diwali, with manufacturers, dealers, distributors and retailers all under scrutiny to ensure that adulterated and substandard food products do not reach consumers.