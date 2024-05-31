Farmers Threaten Indefinite Strike Over Blocked Farmland Access in Aurangabad | Representative Image

Two farmers from Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Smbhajinagar have claimed that the road leading to their farmland has been blocked and warned of an indefinite strike from June 7 if their complaint is not resolved.

In a memorandum submitted to the tehsildar (rural) on Tuesday, Shantabai Bhalerao and Ankush Bhalerao said the road to their farmland at Dhawalapuri, about 40 km from the district headquarters, remains out of bounds since November 2021 despite repeated pleas to the administration.

Besides the threat of a hunger strike, the duo also added a bit of sarcasm in their memorandum saying officials can alternatively provide them with a "drone" to access their field.